Bears players still feel sting of Week 1 loss as they prepare for Buccaneers

Bears players still feel sting of Week 1 loss as they prepare for Bucs

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Packers are finally in the rear view mirror, but the road ahead could be just as rocky for the Bears.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on the challenge of getting ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the residue from Week 1's beatdown was still gnawing at them.

The Bears were well into preparing for their Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers, but that ugly Week 1 loss to the Packers lingered a little longer than usual.

"You could talk to anybody in this locker room. They're not going to tell you they had a good game," said safety Eddie Jackson. "They're not going to tell you they was happy with their play. Everybody's going to tell you they need to improve here and there, but to see everyone really felt that loss, and really took that personal, that kind of shows you what kind of team we have and what we're building."

Receiver Darnell Mooney added, "Everybody's kind of over it. It kinda took a couple days. You could see it on yesterday, [people were] a little down ... but everyone is kinda over it and moving on."

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the offense did a lot of good things on Sunday. They just need to eliminate the negative plays. He's also not concerned about Justin Fields seemingly not anticipating throws and trusting his receivers.

"I think he's in a good place," Getsy said of Fields. "I think he's got a really good understanding of what's going on around him. He's getting better and better at that, but you still have times where you look back and reflect and say, 'Dang, I wish I would've did this or did that.' We're going to have those as we continue to grow."

The Bears placed nickleback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next game. His likely replacement, Josh Blackwell, missed practice with a hamstring injury so the Bears could be thin at the position.