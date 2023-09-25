Bears aim to keep it simple in trying to get out of 13-game losing streak

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are four 0-3 teams in the NFL, but only the Bears didn't finish within single digits of their opponent in all three games over the weekend.

CBS 2's Jori Parys had the latest on a team trying to get closer to competitive so they can perhaps learn to win again.

The Bears can't seem to earn their first win of the season soon enough.

"It's hard," said running back Roschon Johnson. "It's human nature to kinda get down on yourself, and not only that, but try to X everything out that's talking bad. At the end of the day, we set out to do a job, and that's to go win games."

It's been 11 months since the Bears last won a game. Lake Villa native T.J. Edwards recognized the frustration that comes with a 13-game losing streak, both as a player and fan.

"I understand it," Edwards said. "I'm from here, so I get it. I understand the media and how it all works, but for me, and I think the mindset that we have right now is just focusing on next week."

Before coming together, head coach Matt Eberflus said the team will focus on getting the details right individually at every position this week.

"I told the guys, 'If you just keep doing that, good things are gonna happen,'" Eberflus said. "And I said, 'Look at your position group.' If you guys say, 'Hey, we have the best game of the year at your position group this week, you're gonna like the outcome.'"

While players feel the frustration of an 0-3 start, they are choosing to stay optimistic with 14 games left to play.

Eberflus also told his players that part of what helped a 1-5 Indianapolis Colts team he was part of in 2018 was doing things right over and over. That's when you start to see results.

That 2018 Colts squad ended up winning nine of its final 10 regular season games to reach a 10-6 record and even won a playoff game.