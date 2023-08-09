Watch CBS News
Bears legend Steve McMichael out of hospital following sepsis infection

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael out of hospital, family confirms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael, also known by the nickname 'Mongo,' is out of the hospital after a sepsis infection and pneumonia, according to his sister.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit last week to be treated with antibiotics.

McMichael continues to battle ALS. 

He was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease two years ago.

