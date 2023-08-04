Former Bears star Steve McMichael in ICU, improving after treatment for sepsis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael is asking you to pray for the Super Bowl champ after he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Doctors admitted McMichael to the hospital Thursday night to treat sepsis with intravenous antibiotics. Sepsis is the body's overwhelming and life-threatening response to an infection which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. It can happen to anyone with any type of infection.

"Like the tough warrior he is, he is now awake, and his vitals are better. His wife, Misty, is at his side and is asking his fans for their prayers," a McMichael spokesperson said in a statement.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2021.

Known affectionately as "Mongo" to fans, the Super Bowl XX champion with the Chicago Bears was named as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month.

"He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this," his wife said in a statement.

Up to three player finalists will be announced by the Football Hall of Fame seniors committee on Aug. 22.