Bears have short week to prepare for Washington on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears will have limited time to prepare this week as the team is set to play the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson hasn't seen a snap since the Bears home opener but he's expected to return this week to a defense still trying to figure out its identity.

For his part, linebacker Roquan Smith has no problem with a short week.

"I love it. It's national TV, so regardless if the body hurts a little bit, you got a lot more eyes on you so you can show what you can do," Smith said. "So I just think it's a great opportunity. Mind over matter … but my body actually feels pretty good, so I'm locked and loaded and ready to go."

Quarterback Justin Fields had the most efficient half of his NFL career in last Sunday's loss against the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 12 of 13 passes for 135 yards.

Fields is learning to play within his own rhythm and not allowing the big guys flying around him to force him to quicken his own pace. He credited his yoga instructor for helping him control his breathing, and, in turn, his ability to stay composed under pressure.

"I've been working on my breathing during the games, just in, slow, four seconds and out," Fields said. "Doing that automatically makes me feel more calm in the pocket and during the game. I don't even like doing pre-game speeches because I feel like I'm so much calmer than everybody else. When the defensive guys are all juiced up, ready to go, I just try to stay chill, the whole time."