Bears have roster decisions to make ahead of Sept. 11 season opener

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears have big decisions to make before the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday to cut the team roster down to 53 players.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek detailed what the team will have to do with its season opener less than two weeks away.

The Bears didn't practice Monday but are in the process of making big cuts.

Also, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he's pleased with where the first team offense is, but continues to focus on improvement.

"When we got here in April, we had a very well-thought out plan of how we wanted .. this process to look," Getsy said. "And we're going to stay committed to that process. This isn't an elevation to a moment. This is part of the process. This is the stepping stone."

Getsy is avoiding knee-jerk reactions to the final preseason game which, at times, showed an offense with real promise. He said quarterback Justin Fields' growth is evident but still isn't where they want him to be.

"From then to now, it's tremendously improved, but nowhere near where it needs to be," Getsy said. "He reaped the reward of listening to his feet."

Other players were pleased with the offensive performance.

"It was good to get that feeling in a game," said wide receiver Darnell Mooney. "Better than going against our guys. We really can move the ball, we really can be dangerous."

As for how offensive linemen Tevin Jenkins is faring in his new role at right guard, Getsy said his athleticism and mental capacity have been on full display. He looks for Jenkins to likely stay in that role for now.

The Bears open the regular season at home on Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.