Bears forced to cancel next-to-last organized team activity practice due to live contact

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears had to cancel their next-to-last organized team activity practice as a punishment for having live contact in their live practices last month.

NFL teams are not allowed to have on-field contact until training camp begins.

The practice had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Akiem Hicks is one of several former Bears who have found a new home this offseason, and he didn't mince words about teaming up with Tom Brady again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bears fans might not be thrilled.

"Something that I thought of often is that, you know, when I came into the league, I had Drew Brees and Tom Brady for my first two quarterbacks," Hicks said. "And then I went to Chicago – it wasn't Drew Brees and Tom Brady. I wouldn't say that, right?"

Again, Bears fans might not be thrilled.