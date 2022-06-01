Former Bears tackle Akiem Hicks signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Bears tackle Akiem Hicks has a new home.

Hicks has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one-year deal.

For the Bears last season, he battled groin and ankle injuries on the way to playing in just nine games.

Injuries have forced Hicks, 32, to miss 20 games over the last three seasons. His signing likely means Ndamukong Suh won't be back in Tampa.

Hicks was a big-time run stopper in his best years with the Bears. The defense will look different under new Head Coach Matt Eberflus.