Bears fans remain hopeful following heartbreaking playoff loss to Rams

A rollercoaster playoff game featuring the Chicago Bears and the Rams on Sunday night didn't end with the results Bears' fans wanted, but they remain optimistic based on this season's performance.

You could hear the roar of the crowd at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to the deafening silence when the game ended.

Fans walked out with their heads down, but there were more fans with thumbs up. Some were even saying "the Packers still suck" rather than "Bears suck" because, in true Chicago fashion, there was a sense of optimism after a miraculous storybook season.

"Demoralize a little, but we're two years ahead of schedule, so we got two years to go. We're fine," one fan said.

"You watch the end of that game, you think they're going to come back because they've been keep doing it. But, it is what it is. Hate to pull up a Cubs thing, but wait til next year, there's always next year. I think we'll be okay," another fan said.

To end their season with an appearance in the playoffs and seven fourth-quarter comebacks, fans are excited for what the future holds for Bears' QB Caleb Williams and Head Coach Ben Johnson.