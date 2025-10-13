Bears edge Commanders 25-24 on Moody's last-second field goal

It wasn't quite the same drama as the Hail Mary that decided these teams' game a year ago, but Caleb Williams and the Bears did get the better of Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on a final-play score Monday night, with Chicago defeating Washington 25-24 on Jake Moody's 38-yard field goal.

The Bears (3-2), coming off their bye, extended their winning streak to three games under first-year coach Ben Johnson.

Washington (3-3) continued its pattern of alternating wins and losses in 2025 and flopped with a chance to pull even with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East.

Williams finished 17 for 29 for 252 yards and one touchdown, then led the nine-play, 36-yard closing drive to Moody's fourth field goal of a rainy night.

Moody, signed off the practice squad because Cairo Santos was out with an injured quadriceps, made field goals from 47 and 48 yards in the first quarter and 41 in the third. But he had a 48-yard attempt blocked on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Moody was cut by the San Francisco 49ers — who drafted him in the third round in 2023 — this September after two missed attempts in Week 1.

Jayden Daniels threw his first interception of the season and ended up 19 for 16 for 211 yards and a trio of TD tosses.

FALCONS 24, BILLS 14

ATLANTA (AP) — Bijan Robinson matched a career high with 170 rushing yards and gave Atlanta an early two-touchdown lead with the NFL's longest run of the season, and the Falcons denied Josh Allen's comeback attempt to beat Buffalo.

Robinson's career-long 81-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put Atlanta (3-2) ahead 21-7. Allen threw two touchdown passes, including a 16-yarder to Ray Davis to open the second half.

Allen and the Bills (4-2) were stopped on fourth down near midfield late in the third quarter but were provided another opportunity when Greg Rousseau blocker Parker Romo's 37-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth.

Allen and the Bills again failed to capitalize. The Falcons secured the win with a 14-play, 5-minute drive that included Michael Penix Jr.'s 23-yard pass to Robinson. Romo's 33-yard field goal extended the lead to 10 points, and the Bills were left with 1:47 on the clock and no timeouts.

Atlanta linebacker DeAngelo Malone intercepted Allen's last throw with 41 seconds remaining. Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, giving him four interceptions in his last three games. Last season's MVP had only one pick in his previous 12 games, including the playoffs.

The Falcons (3-2) leaned on Penix, Robinson and Drake London, who had 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson got his 170 yards on 19 carries. He added six catches for 68 yards for a career-best 238 yards from scrimmage. Penix threw for 250 yards, including a 9-yard TD to London. Tyler Allgeier scored the Falcons' first touchdown on a 21-yard run.