Bears vs. Dolphins: Three things to watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If I told you it was Week 9 and the Bears were just one game back of a wildcard spot, you'd take that, right? Good, because that's where we stand. Here's three to watch when the Bears host the Dolphins on CBS 2.

Keep Fields Going

I don't know how many weeks in a row I've had Justin Fields as the first thing to watch, but we're going back to the well.

Why? Because we need to see if he can keep it up...and what dynamic newly acquired Chase Claypool adds to the offense. Ryan Poles said it best, Fields is trending in the right direction. The Bears just need to make sure he keeps climbing.

Checking Cheetah

The number two thing to watch: Tyreek Hill. Be careful though because the one they call "Cheetah" can be a bit of a blur. He's averaging a league-leading 120 yards receiving a game on a league-high 69 catches. Here's the rub...he's been targeted on average 11 times a game. Understand this: all it takes is one for it to go to the house when you're talking about Hill. Jaylon Johnson and company will have their hands full.

Defensive Bounceback?

The third and final thing to watch will be the Bears defense and how it bounces back after giving up 49 points a week ago. They've said goodbye to Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith and now they say hello to the number three passing offense in the league. But they do turn it over so opportunities will be there for the Bears. I know fans can't wait to see who steps up and fills the void left by the Bears two biggest playmakers from a year ago.