Bears WR DJ Moore teams up with Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids prepare for back to school

Jori Parys
Bears' DJ Moore visits Boys & Girls Club for back-to-school event
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore and his family helped local youth get ready to go back to school on Friday.

Moore and his Moore2Life Foundation teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago at Bartlett J. McCartin Club in Bridgeport to hand out backpacks filled with school supplies donated by Cradles to Crayons to 120 kids.

Spending some quality time in the community is something Moore enjoys.

"Taking the time out of my day, and just spending it with them, it means so much to me, but it means a lot to them too, because they didn't even know that I was coming today. So it's like a surprise, and now they're going to be like, 'Dang, he might come back another day,' and just want to keep coming back," he said. "My life get hectic with football, so having this back to school event at the Boys and Girls Club here, they've been a safe environment. Been kids in here for over 100 years here in Chicago. So it's been amazing."

Moore also hosted a pizza party and joined the kids in other games and activities.

Back to school time is here for the Bears. On Saturday, rookies report for the start of training camp. Veterans report to camp on Tuesday.

