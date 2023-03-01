Bears explore pool of top defensive talent at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS) – It's officially the offseason in the NFL, but that just means teams are getting ready for the next season.

That includes deciding on who to take in April's college player draft. The Bears have the first overall pick.

This week's NFL Combine puts draft prospects under the microscope and gives fans the chance to learn more about who their team could be targeting. CBS 2's Matt Zahn is in Indianapolis learning who could help plug holes in the Bears' defense.

Most of the top defensive lineman and linebackers were meeting with the media in Indianapolis.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was not.

The potential No. 1 pick was a no-show after news broke he has arrest warrant out for him in Georgia for reckless driving and racing in a fatal crash involving a University of Georgia teammate and staffer in January.

Carter has been projected as a potential target for the Bears.

"In talking with my sources, it's hard to imagine this does not impact his draft stock," said Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider. "If the draft were tomorrow, I don't know that he's a top five pick ... You have a guy who's extremely talented. You have a guy who, frankly, has had some character concerns before this, in talking with a lot of sources. That's something that every team has to factor in."

Another great defensive talent the Bears could be eyeing at No. 1, or in the top five if the team trades back, is Alabama defensive end Will Anderson.

Anderson said he's already had a meeting with the Bears.

"It went really good," Anderson said. "Went in there, watched a couple tapes. They really just got to know me and I got to know them. The culture is great there and I could tell they're onto something special.

"I feel like what I bring to the table is consistency, being humble. Whatever culture I'm in, I'm going to do things the right way and I think that's what sets me apart."

Anderson doesn't care too much when he's drafted, but he did admit it would be big time if he did go No. 1 overall.