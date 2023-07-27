Bears, City of Chicago having 'productive discussions' as team weighs stadium options

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a joint statement on Thursday the two sides were continuing their "productive discussion" this week as the team has been exploring options to build a new stadium outside of the city.

The city and team have been meeting while the demolition at the old Arlington Park is still in full force. Chopper 2 was over the former racetrack on Thursday to check on the progress.

At one point, the sight was presumed to be the future home of the Bears' next stadium although Warren said last month the team and Arlington Heights were at a stalemate about the possibility of a move to the village. In recent weeks, other suburban communities have expressed their interest, and the City of Chicago appears to be back in the game as well.