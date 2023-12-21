Bears vs. Cardinals: 3 things to watch in this Week 16 matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's almost a win-win situation for the Bears this weekend against the Cardinals. If they win, it shows continued improvement after that 0-4 start. If they lose, Arizona gets its fourth win. And that makes it more likely the Bears will get a top-two pick in next year's draft by way of the Panthers.

CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris has the three things to watch when the Bears host the Cardinals Sunday.

We're keeping it really simple this week like Dr. Suess. Thing number one is Justin Fields. Maybe the Bears have already made a decision on Fields. Then again maybe they haven't. Fields said they should be putting up 28 points a game. They've only done that four times in 14 games. So, let's see if he can do that against a Cardinals team that gives up 26.9 points a game. That's the second worst in football.

We don't have to go far for thing number two. It's Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. What are you drawing up early? What are you drawing up late? He may be getting evaluated more closely than Fields at this point. The Bears are scoring 20.5 points a game this season. And the offense couldn't put together an offensive drive of more than one yard in Cleveland. Can't wait to see what happens next.

Our final thing to watch is something we're watching with all the amazement of a kid on Christmas morning who knows he's been good all year, and his parents have the cash: Montez Sweat. He's been instrumental in the surge of the defense with six sacks in the last four games and 13 quarterback hits over his last five contests. I just want to see what he does next.

The Bears host the Cardinals at 3:25 Sunday on CBS 2.