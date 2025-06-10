Ben Johnson says QB Caleb Williams putting in extra work ahead of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears are wrapping up the first phase of their offseason activities this week.

While it was mostly rookies attending the final voluntary workouts at Halas Hall, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze were among the 2nd year players, along with a handful of other veterans, on the practice field for this optional final week of organized team activities.

Head coach Ben Johnson liked that Williams is putting in the extra work ahead of training camp next month.

"He's committed to learning the offense. We're not where we need to be yet as a team, and he understands that, and any chance he gets to get a few more full-speed reps, it sounds like he wants them," Johnson said. "We've loaded him up. We've tried a number of different things: long play calls, multiple plays at the line, tempo. We've dabbled here, there and everywhere really throughout the springtime and some come a little bit more natural than others for him, but I do think we've seen him get better in really all facets."

Second-round draft pick Ozzy Trapilo said he's been adjusting to the speed of the NFL game. With Braxton Jones out, he got the chance to rotate with Kiran Amegadjie, getting reps as the first team left tackle.

"It's a really great opportunity. You know, this is the perfect time for the coaches to do it, you know, rotate guys in. Like I said, there's no pads on or anything yet, so they're really just doing their best to get guys looks, get a feeling for it all. So I'm going out there every opportunity I get, and trying to make the most of it, and I think again it's really beneficial to be able to work next to guys that have played in this league," Trapilo said.

The Bears' top two picks, tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden, have both been out as they recover from injuries.

Loveland said he's been diving into the playbook and doing some walkthrough reps, and the plan is for him to be ready for training camp after offseason surgery. Johnson said he expects Burden to be good for training camp as well after suffering a soft tissue injury during rookie minicamp.

Players have six weeks off before training camp begins in late July, but Johnson said he is happy with what he's seen overall during offseason activities so far.

"I think when these guys walk away, they understand what the expectation level is. I hope that they also understand our coaching staff a little bit better as well. We haven't fully come together as a unit, a full team yet; just offense, defense, special teams," Johnson said. "But I think we made some headway there, just getting to know each other, because really training camp's going to be a lot about building trust, and I think we got a head start there, but when we come back, it'll be the fundamentals, techniques. They'll know what that's about, how we want to practice, what's allowed, what's not allowed. I think really they're going to take that and run with it. Our vets will, and then we'll really just be able to focus on getting good at football plays."

