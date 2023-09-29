Bears vs. Broncos: 3 things to watch in Sunday's Week 4 matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Something's gotta give. It's not just a 2003 classic film starring Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves.

Hollywood loves a reboot, right? Well, this week something's gotta give between the Bears and Broncos. Both teams winless, and this time it's Russell Wilson as the old man still trying to rack up the dubs. While Justin Fields is tasked with reviving the Bears offense. I'm Marshall Harris and this is three things to watch when the Bears host the Broncos Sunday on CBS 2.

Let's start with the Bears running game. You know the one that led the league in rushing last year? Well, this year's Bears are barely averaging triple digits (101.7 yards) on the ground through three games. That's 17th in the league. Justin Fields is averaging 36 yards a game rushing. That might not sound great but no team in football is giving up more than Denver's 177 rushing yards allowed a game. So, it seems like the perfect time for Fields, Khalil Herbert, and Roschon Johnson to take off.

Our second thing to watch is Wilson. Here's something a Bears fans might not know. Yes, since the start of 2022, no quarterback has been sacked more than Justin Fields. But in that same span, no team has given up more sacks than the Broncos, who have allowed 73 sacks, just narrowly more than the Bears' 71. "Let Russ Cook" hasn't been a thing since he arrived in Denver. More times than not he's looked cooked. This would be the time to get a shot or five on the now 34-year-old and perhaps add to the Bears meager sack total this season. They have just one through three games.

Finally, we're watching the sidelines of this one. Matt Eberflus says the Bears are close to breaking through after a 31-point loss in Kansas City. Sean Payton called the Broncos' 50-point loss to the Dolphins an embarrassment. This one could come down to coaching if it's close late. It's tough to be the one with three wins in 20 games going up against a guy with a 62% winning percentage in 244 career games, including a Super Bowl title.

That's three things to watch when the Bears host the Broncos in a battle of 0-3 teams.