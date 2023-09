Bears vs. Broncos: 3 things to watch in Sunday's Week 4 matchup Something's gotta give. It's not just a 2003 classic film starring Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves. Well, this week something's gotta give between the Bears and Broncos. Both teams winless, and this time it's Russell Wilson as the old man still trying to rack up the dubs.