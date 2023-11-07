Safety Jaquan Brisker eyes return to bolster Bears secondary

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears still don't know who their quarterback will be for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.

But as CBS 2's Jori Parys explained, a returning Jaquan Brisker and his teammates were ready to spend all night putting Bryce Young through rookie hazing.

After missing the last two games in concussion protocol and dealing with a separate illness, safety Jaquan Brisker has been cleared and looks forward to regaining chemistry with a secondary that has a healthy Eddie Jackson and eight games left to play.

"My expectations have always been high," Brisker said. "Especially, as I said, we have the two [of the] best safeties in the league, if not the best safeties in the league."

Brisker also noted with the team's addition of his newest teammate, defensive end Montez Sweat, added pressure could cause "hopefully a lot of tips and overthrows, a lot of tips and things like that. Hopefully, a lot of sacks from the other guys up front."

Thursday also gives Brisker an opportunity to grab his first interception of the season.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young most recently threw three interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts, two of which went for pick sixes.

"He's a great quarterback," Brisker said of Young. "He's still young, trying to learn a lot of things, a lot of different concepts and coverages, but I feel like he has poise for his first year in the league ...I feel like his first year, he's been doing well."

Justin Fields was listed as limited again on the Bears' injury report, which was a second walkthrough practice.

Whether it's Fields returning from a dislocated thumb or Tyson Bagent making his fourth straight start on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the gameplan is not going to feel different one way or the other.