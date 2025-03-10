Bears bolster offensive and defensive lines with 3 additions, AP sources say

The Chicago Bears are adding more protection for Caleb Williams, agreeing on a deal with center Drew Dalman, and bolstering the defense by adding defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, three people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players can't sign with new teams until Wednesday.

Dalman is receiving a three-year, $42 million with $28 million guaranteed, one person said. He started 40 games in four seasons with the Falcons.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl pick in 10 seasons in Atlanta, is getting a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed.

Odeyingbo is getting a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed. Odeyingbo had 16 1/2 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 61 games in four seasons with the Colts.

The Bears already traded for two-time All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and added guard Jonah Jackson in another trade to help protect Williams, the No. 1 overall pick last year.