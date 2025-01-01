Caleb Williams says he, and not Bears' offensive line, is to blame for many of his woes this season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Navigating several offensive line combinations is just one of the challenges Caleb Williams has had to meet during his first NFL season.

But while others may spread blame around a disappointing Bears team, the only finger the rookie quarterback is pointing is at himself.

Williams came to the defense of his much-maligned offensive line ahead of the Bears final game of the season—which is coming up Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers.

Williams said the league-high 67 sacks he has taken this year are not all on the guys up front.

"The stupid connotation behind my offensive line being bad is not the truth," Williams said Wednesday. "I've taken a good amount of sacks that have been my fault, and a couple throughout that last game were mine."

Meanwhile, the game Sunday will be Thomas Brown's last as interim coach. Brown said he has not discussed the possibility of getting an interview for the permanent job.

Williams did give some insight into what he is looking for in his next head coach.

"A coach that challenges myself—whether it's offensive coordinator or head coach—challenges myself, but also challenges us as players, whether it's on the field, or character—it doesn't matter, just a coach that challenges us, a man of his word, a disciplined coach," Williams said.

As far as if Williams wants any input in the next coaching hire, he said he would like "whatever they allow." But Williams did acknowledge he is a young player, and just has to hope and believe the Bears will make the right decision.