Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.

It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.

Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.

Both victims are expected to survive.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 5:14 PM

