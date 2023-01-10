Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.
It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.
Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.
Both victims are expected to survive.
