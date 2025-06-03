3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Beach Park, Illinois

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Chicago's far northern suburbs.

Lake County Sheriff's police said, around 8 a.m., a GMC Acadia was headed north on Sheridan Road when it struck the stop arm of a school bus which was stopped near Mawman Avenue in Beach Park, Illinois.

The GMC kept heading north, and sideswiped a Ford Focus, pushing it into a utility pole.

The GMC then hit a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and a Ford Flex SUV in the oncoming lanes of Sheridan Road.

Police said it's possible the driver of the GMC, a 74-year-old man from Zion, Illinois, suffered a medical emergency before the crash. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither the driver nor the two children on the school bus were injured.

The driver of the Ford Focus and the driver of the Chevrolet Colorado were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening. The driver of the Ford Flex was not injured.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Tuesday afternoon.