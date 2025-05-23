BBB warns of scams targeting veterans, military personnel around Memorial Day

The Better Business Bureau is warning veterans and military personnel that they may be the target of scammers around Memorial Day.

This is a common time of year for fraudulent charities and deceptive fundraisers to target those at the center of Memorial Day observances, as well as other patriotic donors.

""Supporting military families through charitable giving is a noble act," said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. "But scammers are increasingly preying on the generosity of Americans and the trust of our military community. It's critical to verify before you give."

Veterans reported more than $419 million in fraud losses in 2024, the Federal Trade Commission said, a sharp rise from 2023 when they lost $350 million. The BBB said the scams range from fake charities to bogus benefit programs and also phishing schemes.

The BBB advises keeping an eye out for fraudsters using patriotic sounding names or appeals to emotion to get donations through fake charities; offering fake deals or services targeting veterans or active-duty military; or scammers posing as VA officials or military representatives.

You can research charities at websites like give.org to make sure you're donating to a legitimate entity. Also be cautious of high-pressure tactics and report suspicious activity to the BBB's Scam tracker. Be careful when clicking links from unknown sources, and use credit cards when you can so you can track and dispute charges.

Also be cautious when making wire transfers, as they are difficult track and reverse, making them a favored tool of scammers.