CPD taking on NYPD in Battle of the Blues charity baseball game
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department's baseball team will square off against the New York City Police Department's team in a charity game
The Battle of the Blues will happen this morning in Wrigley Field.
The proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
It all starts today at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are still for sale at Gate 3 for $10.
