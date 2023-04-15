CPD taking on NYPD in Battle of the Blues charity baseball game

Battle of the Blues charity baseball game at Wrigley Field

Battle of the Blues charity baseball game at Wrigley Field

Battle of the Blues charity baseball game at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department's baseball team will square off against the New York City Police Department's team in a charity game

The Battle of the Blues will happen this morning in Wrigley Field.

The proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

It all starts today at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are still for sale at Gate 3 for $10.