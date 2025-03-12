Basketball team at Chicago's Saint Patrick High School is headed to state tourney for first time

Saint Patrick High School in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood has not had the luck of the Irish in past Illinois state basketball tournaments — but this year, the Saint Patrick Shamrocks are dancing the jig all the way to Champaign.

Mike Bailey has 31 seasons under his belt as head basketball coach at Saint Patrick, and he got a lot of messages sent to his phone after St. Patrick beat Mount Carmel High School in supersectionals.

"I have 151 texts, I have 27 emails, and I have 15 phone calls that I need to return," says Mike Bailey, Saint Patrick Head Coach.

Now, for the first time in history, the Saint Patrick basketball team is headed to the state tournament.

"We have come so close to getting downstate. The last four times we lost in overtime to La Grange, we lost to Saint Joe's by one point, we've lost to Saint Ignatius in double-overtime, and Mount Carmel in overtime — so heartbreaking, heart-wrenching loses," Bailey said, "so upsetting Mount Carmel means a lot to everybody here at Saint Pat's."

The players were every bit as jubilant.

"It was a great feeling, surreal feeling knowing all the hard work we had paid off — the dedication, the preparation," said EJ Breland, a senior guard. "We know that it was a big game for us, for the family, alumni, crowd — it was a big game for everyone."

"In my four years, we've been to that game three times and it was my first time winning that game. So it's just a really special thing, and we've put in the work," said Anthony Favia, also a senior guard. "It means everything to me because it's my senior year, so it was my last chance to win the supersectional game, but we're not done yet."

The Shamrocks are two wins away from the ultimate goal of a state title. Standing in the way in Thursday's semifinal is Brother Rice.

Bailey was asked if he has idea how many from the school community will be going down to Champaign?

"Well, we will sell out our [ticket] allotment, for sure. The nice thing is Brother Rice brings a big crowd, too," Bailey said. "But I will tell you this, Saint Patrick High School playing downstate on St. Patrick's Day weekend, the town of Champaign, better get ready right there."

A win in Champaign would be the 679th win for the legendary Coach Bailey.