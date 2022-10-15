Basketball game at Marshall High School raises funds to help solve murder of onetime star Dyanla Rainey

Basketball benefit held for Dyanla Rainey, Marshall High star who was shot and killed.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dyanla Rainey helped the Marshall High School girls' basketball team win a state championship in 2018, but in July, she was shot and killed in front of her family home in Maywood.

Police are still looking for the shooter. And as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Rainey's family on Friday night was trying to raise money to help bring the case to a close.

The fundraiser centered around what Rainey loved — basketball. The goal was to raise money for a reward in her case — an attempt to entice anyone with information to come forward.

The special basketball game was held at John Marshall Metropolitan High School, at 3250 W. Adams St. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. It was not just for the love of the game, but more importantly for the love of Rainey – lovingly known as DeDe.

The 22-year-old Marshall alum was shot and killed in Maywood on July 24.

"It hurts. It hurts tremendously," said DeDe's mother, Margo Rainey. "We miss her every day. You know, she was the joy of the house."

DeDe played basketball for Marshall. She even played on the 2018 state championship team for Coach Dorothy Gaters.

"So when her mom asked me to if I would do this, I didn't even hesitate," Gaters said. "It's kind of hard to go through it again. I was just devastated."

The proceeds from the game Friday night will go towards a reward for information leading the arrest of DeDe's killer.

Among the alumni on the court was gold medalist and former WNBA player Cappie Pondexter.

"It shouldn't have to come for us to have to raise money for you to be honest and say, 'Okay, I did it,' and turn yourself in," said Margo Rainey.

Moments after the shooting, Miyanda Rainey found her twin sister face down in the driveway of the home from which they ran a day care.

In early August, Maywood police said they were trying to locate a 2003 Buick Regal and its driver in connection with DeDe's killing. The car is black with gray trim, has four doors, and has dark-tinted windows all the way around – including the windshield.

Maywood police is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle they said was involved with the shooting death of a former standout basketball player and state champion last month. Maywood Police Department

"What happened to her didn't define the type of person she was," said Miyanda Rainey. "That's just a senseless act of violence that happened to her."

"I just want justice for my daughter," said Margo Rainey.

Margo Rainey said more events will be held in the future, and a foundation has been started in DeDe's honor. The foundation has also helped raise funds for a reward.