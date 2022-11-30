Watch CBS News
Former President Barack Obama honored with historical marker outside state capitol in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historical marker for the United States and the state of Illinois. 

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Legislature honored former president Barack Obama by unveiling a plaque at the state capital, where Obama announced his candidacy for president.

Obama made the historic announcement in 2007. It's also the place where former president Abraham Lincoln began his road to the White House. 

