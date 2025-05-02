Bally's pauses work on Chicago casino after vendor alleged to have mob connections

A bombshell investigation is throwing the future of the Bally's Casino site in River West into question.

The Illinois Gaming Board ordered a work stoppage at the site so it could begin an investigation, which the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times are reporting surrounds the use of a waste-hauling service that could have tied to organized crime.

Bally's would only confirm to CBS News Chicago that "contractors at working on the Bally's Chicago site were utilizing an unapproved vender and were issued a stop work notice."

IGB said in a statement it issued a stop work order for a "pending IGB investigation into the use of undisclosed and unapproved vendors at the construction site."

"The IGB is investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the use of the vendors," the statement continued. "The IGB takes these matters seriously, and it will take appropriate action to maintain integrity and safety following the completion of the investigation."