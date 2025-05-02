Watch CBS News
Bally's pauses work on Chicago casino after vendor alleged to have mob connections

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A bombshell investigation is throwing the future of the Bally's Casino site in River West into question.

The Illinois Gaming Board ordered a work stoppage at the site so it could begin an investigation, which the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times are reporting surrounds the use of a waste-hauling service that could have tied to organized crime.

Bally's would only confirm to CBS News Chicago that "contractors at working on the Bally's Chicago site were utilizing an unapproved vender and were issued a stop work notice."

IGB said in a statement it issued a stop work order for a "pending IGB investigation into the use of undisclosed and unapproved vendors at the construction site."

"The IGB is investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the use of the vendors," the statement continued. "The IGB takes these matters seriously, and it will take appropriate action to maintain integrity and safety following the completion of the investigation."

