Bally's resumes construction on Chicago casino after vendor alleged to have mob ties

Two weeks after the Illinois Gaming Board ordered a total stop to work on Bally's $1.7 billion casino project in River West, the company has been given the green light to resume construction.

Bally's confirmed on Thursday morning that construction resumed.

The corporation said in a statement, "We appreciate IGB's collaboration and support throughout this process and look forward to delivering this project to Chicago."

The Illinois Gaming Board ordered a work stoppage at the site two weeks ago so it could begin an investigation, which the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times are reporting surrounds the use of a waste-hauling service that could have ties to organized crime.

Bally's would only confirm to CBS News Chicago at the time that "contractors working on the Bally's Chicago site were utilizing an unapproved vendor and were issued a stop work notice."