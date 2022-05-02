Back of the Yards fire engulfs 3 houses, one car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night brought a 2-alarm response.

Three homes and a car near 43rd and Honore were fully involved in the fire, officials said.

There were massive flames, a lot of smoke, and a lot of fire trucks on scene.

2 11. For three buildings on fire 4300 block of Honore. pic.twitter.com/lt0do6bJca — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 2, 2022

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was struck out just before 11 p.m.

One firefighter was hospitalized for minor injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said.