Man dead, firefighter hospitalized in coach house fire in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury, after a fire in a coach house Wednesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The fire started around 12:30 p.m. in a coach house at 4631 S. Paulina St.
Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed one man died in the fire. The victim's name and age have not been released.
A firefighter also was taken to the hospital for evaluation of a "minor issue," according to the Fire Department.
It's unclear how the fire started.
