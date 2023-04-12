Man dead, firefighter hospitalized in coach house fire in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury, after a fire in a coach house Wednesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. in a coach house at 4631 S. Paulina St.

Unfortunately, there was fire fatality this afternoon at the working fire at 4631 S. Paulina (coach house); 1 civilian adult male is deceased; 1 Firefighter was transported for evaluation concerning minor issue. 0 pic.twitter.com/6RKfT5KqaH — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2023

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed one man died in the fire. The victim's name and age have not been released.

A firefighter also was taken to the hospital for evaluation of a "minor issue," according to the Fire Department.

It's unclear how the fire started.