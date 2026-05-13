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Thieves crash SUV into Avalon Park sub shop to steal ATM

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer,
Blake Tyson

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Chicago police are looking for the thieves who smashed through the front of a sub shop and stole an ATM on Wednesday morning in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Shortly after 6 a.m., four people crashed an SUV through the front window of Stony Sub, in the 8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, and stole the ATM.

Police said the burglars fled the scene in a different SUV.

No injuries were reported and no one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

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