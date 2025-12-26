3 women wounded in shooting on Christmas in Aurora, Illinois

Three women were wounded in a shooting on Christmas night on Thursday in west suburban Aurora.

Police said, around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue, and located three women who had been shot.

The women – ages 34, 36, and 55 – were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Aurora detectives were investigating, and asked anyone with information to call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or on their website at www.p3tips.com/135.