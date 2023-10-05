Chicago area shooting: 47-year-old man shot and killed in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – Police were searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man on the city's east side on Thursday.

Chopper 2 was over Calhoun and Grand as officers searched for clues.

The 47-year-old was shot just before noon in a backyard in the area. The victim died a short time later. He has not been identified.

Aurora police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.