Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area shooting: 47-year-old man shot and killed in Aurora

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago area shooting: 47-year-old man shot and killed in Aurora
Chicago area shooting: 47-year-old man shot and killed in Aurora 00:23

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – Police were searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man on the city's east side on Thursday.

Chopper 2 was over Calhoun and Grand as officers searched for clues.

The 47-year-old was shot just before noon in a backyard in the area. The victim died a short time later. He has not been identified.

Aurora police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 4:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.