Aurora to honor Muslims for Ramadan at City Council meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Aurora City Council is honoring the leaders and youth of both mosques in the western suburb, in celebration of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Imams will lead the invocation at Tuesday's council meeting, and the mayor will also honor youth leaders for their community service.

After the presentation, Muslims will be welcomed at another city hall location for prayers, before breaking the daily fast at sunset.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk, in order to cleanse the soul by freeing it from harmful impurities, and as a show of self-discipline.