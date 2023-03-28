Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora to honor Muslims for Ramadan at City Council meeting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora City Council to honor Muslims for Ramadan
Aurora City Council to honor Muslims for Ramadan 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Aurora City Council is honoring the leaders and youth of both mosques in the western suburb, in celebration of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Imams will lead the invocation at Tuesday's council meeting, and the mayor will also honor youth leaders for their community service.

After the presentation, Muslims will be welcomed at another city hall location for prayers, before breaking the daily fast at sunset.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk, in order to cleanse the soul by freeing it from harmful impurities, and as a show of self-discipline.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.