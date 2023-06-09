Aurora's pride weekend gets underway Friday with flag raising ceremony

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Celebrating pride in the suburbs.

Today, the City of Aurora is kicking off its pride weekend.

Starting at 11 a.m., the mayor and the newly formed LGBTQ advisory board will gather for a raising of the Progressive Pride Flag.

The Aurora Pride Parade steps off on Sunday at noon. It starts at Benton and Broadway, then crosses the river along Downer Place, and ends at Downer and Middle Avenue.