Aurora Pride Parade steps off Sunday

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month in the western suburbs.

Aurora is hosting its annual Pride parade this afternoon.

This year's parade steps off at noon at the corner of Benton and Broadway and will make its way through downtown Aurora and end at Downer and Middle Avenue.

The city expects this year's pride festivities to be even more special since Aurora's first LGBTQ advisory board was established last August.