Aurora police looking for witness to motorcycle crash at 75th and Commons Drive

Aurora police are asking for the public's help finding a driver they believe witnessed a serious crash between and SUV and a motorcycle.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at 75th Street and Commons Drive. Police said the motorcycle was driving east on 75th Street when it struck the side of an SUV coming from the opposite direction as it turned south on Commons Drive.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark red vehicle spotted near by who may have seen what happened. If you recognize that car or have any information, please call Aurora police.