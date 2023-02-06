Aurora man in critical condition following 911 call, police-involved shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times by police Sunday. Relatives say it was a mental health situation that spiraled out of control.

Sunday evening police had completely locked down the area of Colorado Avenue near North Elmwood Drive as they continued to investigate the shooting, which happened at 12:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old man who was shot lives at a home with his grandmother, his girlfriend and their baby.

According to the man's stepmother, an argument between him and his girlfriend got out of control and brought on what she called a "mental health episode."

The family did not know what to do so they called 911.

According to a release from the Aurora Police Department, officers were dispatched to the home for a report of someone armed with multiple knives and making threats to people on the scene.

When police arrived and located the man, de-escalation tactics were unsuccessful. Police say the man charged an officer while still armed with the knives. The officer then shot at the man, striking him.

Relatives say he was struck in the chest, leg, stomach and eye.

According to police, officers immediately rendered first aid until Aurora Fire Department medics arrived.

He was transported to AMITA Health Mercy Hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he was in critical condition Sunday night.

The officer involved in the shooting was transported to a hospital, per policy, and was later released.

Aurora Police have turned the investigation over to the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.

Police will hold a press conference regarding the shooting Monday at 11 a.m.

No further information was available.