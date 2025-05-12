Watch CBS News
Crime

Aurora, Illinois chiropractor charged with sexually abusing 2 teenage boys

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Colleen Martinez

/ CBS Chicago

An Aurora, Illinois chiropractor ordered held in custody until trial this past weekend on charges that he sexually abused two teenage boys.

Murtaza Hameed, 46, of Naperville, appeared in DuPage County First Appearance Court over the weekend. He is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of attempted criminal sexual assault — all felonies — and one count of misdemeanor battery.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office on Jan. 11, a 17-year-old boy was receiving chiropractic treatment at Hameed's office in the 3800 block of McCoy Drive in Aurora, when Hameed sexually abused him. The boy told his father what had happened when he got home from the appointment, and the boy's father called Aurora police right away, prosecutors said.

Aurora police in turn called the DuPage County Children's center, and authorities learned a 16-year-old boy also claimed he had been sexually abused by Hameed in 2016, prosecutors said.

Aurora police asked that anyone else who may have been a victim of sexual abuse by the chiropractor contact Aurora police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or 630-256-5554.

Hameed is due back in court June 2 before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander.

