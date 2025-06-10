Aurora, Illinois chiropractor faces more sexual abuse counts

An Aurora, Illinois chiropractor is facing even more felony charges in a growing sexual abuse case.

Murtaza Hameed, 46, of Naperville, appeared in DuPage County Court on Tuesday on the additional charges. He was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, May 29, 13 new counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, attempted criminal sexual assault, and misdemeanor battery.

The new charges involved three more alleged victims bringing the total to five.

On May 12, Hameed appeared in DuPage County First Appearance Court, a judge agreed to a prosecutors' motion to deny him early release. At his court appearance Tuesday, Judge Brian Telander granted Hameed pretrial release over prosecutors' objection, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

Hameed was released on electronic monitoring with home confinement, and is not allowed to have contact with any minors other than his own children, prosecutors said.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office on Jan. 11, a 17-year-old boy was receiving chiropractic treatment at Hameed's office in the 3800 block of McCoy Drive in Aurora, when Hameed sexually abused him. The boy told his father what had happened when he got home from the appointment, and the boy's father called Aurora police right away, prosecutors said.

Aurora police in turn called the DuPage County Children's center, and authorities learned a 16-year-old boy also claimed he had been sexually abused by Hameed in 2016, prosecutors said.

Since Hameed was arrested, three more alleged victims have come forward, prosecutors said. These victims claimed the abuse happened between July 2016 and January of this year, and the age range spans from preadolescent boys to adult men.

Aurora police asked that anyone else who may have been a victim of sexual abuse by the chiropractor contact DuPage County Investigator Dirk Ollech at Dirk.Ollech@dupagecounty.gov or 630-407-2750, or Aurora police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or 630-256-5554.