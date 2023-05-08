Aurora firefighters honor National Nurses Week with motorcade, gifts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's National Nurses Week, a time when we thank some of the most vital people in healthcare, for all their hard work.
As a part of the celebration, on Monday, Aurora firefighters will salute their fellow heroes.
They'll be taking a traveling motorcade of fire engines to three different hospitals, to offer gifts and a sincere "thank you" to the nurses who work there.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.