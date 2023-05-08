Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora firefighters honor National Nurses Week with motorcade, gifts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora firefighters honor National Nurses Week with motorcade, gifts
Aurora firefighters honor National Nurses Week with motorcade, gifts 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's National Nurses Week, a time when we thank some of the most vital people in healthcare, for all their hard work.

As a part of the celebration, on Monday, Aurora firefighters will salute their fellow heroes.

They'll be taking a traveling motorcade of fire engines to three different hospitals, to offer gifts and a sincere "thank you" to the nurses who work there.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.