Aurora's "Basement of the Dead" comes alive for Halloween

"Basement of the Dead" comes alive for Halloween

"Basement of the Dead" comes alive for Halloween

"Basement of the Dead" comes alive for Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is spooking one of its morning reporters.

Marissa Pearlman went to one of the scariest haunted houses in the state, visiting the "Basement of the Dead" in Aurora.

The Basement of the Dead is located at 42 West New York Street in Aurora and is open Wednesday through Sunday.

General admission tickets are $30, but they have discounts.

for more information, go to the Basement of the Dead website.