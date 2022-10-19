Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in August

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen has been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in August in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police have said a 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 30, when three males came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in and sped away.

Police later spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 at the time, but didn't want to be identified on camera.

She said the woman was terrified she was going to die.

"She's really shaken up. She's says that she saw the gun and the way he was screaming at her that she was prepared to die. She says she sees another vehicle and I have no clue if they're with them if they're going to run me over, if they're going turn around to shoot me," said the woman. "She said 'I'm coming home from work ready to die.' Thank god she's alive but after this she is really shaken up, she felt sick. She said she honestly doesn't know how to feel."

Wednesday morning, police said an 18-year-old had been arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He was charged as a juvenile, because he was 17 at the time of the carjacking.

Court information was not immediately available.