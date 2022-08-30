'Prepared to die': Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.

A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.

Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.

She said the woman was terrified she was going to die.

"She's really shaken up. She's says that she saw the gun and the way he was screaming at her that she was prepared to die. She says she sees another vehicle and I have no clue if they're with them if they're going to run me over, if they're going turn around to shoot me," said the woman. She said 'I'm coming home from work ready to die. Thank god she's alive but after this she is really shaken up, she felt sick. She said she honestly doesn't know how to feel."

Less than two hours after that incident, another woman was carjacked at 87th and Vincennes by three men with a gun. Police said it's unclear if that carjacking was connected to the first incident.

Police did catch one person running from the scene, but he has not been charged.