Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

New health and education center opens Friday in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.

After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.

The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.