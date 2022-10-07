Watch CBS News
Local News

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

/ CBS Chicago

New health and education center opens Friday in Auburn Gresham
New health and education center opens Friday in Auburn Gresham 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.

After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.

The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 7:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.