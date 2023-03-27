Women and child seriously injured, driver arrested in Auburn Gresham crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women and a child were seriously injured, and a driver was taken into custody, in a crash involving three cars Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the crash happened at the intersection of 87th and Vincennes.

Police said at 3:04 p.m., a 22-year-old man was driving a red sport-utility vehicle west on 87th Street, a 55-year-old man was driving a sedan northeast on Vincennes Avenue, and a 49-year-old woman was driving an SUV southwest on Vincennes Avenue.

The 22-year-old ran a red light and hit the passenger side of the sedan. The 22-year-old's bumper hit the second SUV being driven by the woman, police said.

The 22-year-old's SUV came to rest after slamming into a light pole, police said.

The Fire Department shared pictures of the badly damaged red Hyundai sedan that came to a stop against a traffic light pole.

EMS plan one auto crash 87 Vincennes four patients including a child. All serious to critical to Christ and U of C pic.twitter.com/x17SyP1T51 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 27, 2023

Two women in the SUV with the 22-year-old man were taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 2-year-old boy from the same vehicle was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital – also in critical condition.

The 22-year-old man was taken into police custody. A gun was recovered.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.