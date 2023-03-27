Watch CBS News
Local News

Women and child seriously injured, driver arrested in Auburn Gresham crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women and a child were seriously injured, and a driver was taken into custody, in a crash involving three cars Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the crash happened at the intersection of 87th and Vincennes.

Police said at 3:04 p.m., a 22-year-old man was driving a red sport-utility vehicle west on 87th Street, a 55-year-old man was driving a sedan northeast on Vincennes Avenue, and a 49-year-old woman was driving an SUV southwest on Vincennes Avenue.

The 22-year-old ran a red light and hit the passenger side of the sedan. The 22-year-old's bumper hit the second SUV being driven by the woman, police said.

The 22-year-old's SUV came to rest after slamming into a light pole, police said.

The Fire Department shared pictures of the badly damaged red Hyundai sedan that came to a stop against a traffic light pole.

Two women in the SUV with the 22-year-old man were taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 2-year-old boy from the same vehicle was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital – also in critical condition.

The 22-year-old man was taken into police custody. A gun was recovered.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 3:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.