6 injured in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people, including at least one child, were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. near 76th and Damen.

Two people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition. Two people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious to critical condition. One person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition. One child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Police could not immediately provide any information on the crash.