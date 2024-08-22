Thieves target Chicago Far South Side convenience store in overnight burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Burglars hit a convenience store on the city's Far South Side early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Kerfoot Food and Liquors at 8462 S. Vincennes Ave.

Chicago police say officers responded to the scene and found the front of the store had been damaged.

A witness told them that the thieves were in a black pickup truck and used a chain to pull the door off the hinges before entering, taking property from inside, and then fleeing the scene.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.